High Court sets Nov 8 for decision on govt’s application to forfeit assets seized from Najib, Rosmah, 16 others

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The High Court here today set November 8 to decide on an application by the government to forfeit assets allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal that were seized from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and 16 others.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set the date after deputy public prosecutor Harris Ong Mohd Jeffrey Ong informed the court that the prosecution would not be presenting an oral submission.

“I need about two months to deliver my decision and written judgment. Decision is set on November 8,” said the judge.

Earlier, Harris Ong informed the court that the prosecution had filed the written submission.

On May 8, 2019, the Attorney General’s Chambers filed a notice of motion to forfeit hundreds of items, allegedly linked to 1MDB scandal, including handbags of various brands and 27 vehicles seized from Najib, Rosmah, their three children, as well as 13 individuals and companies.

Also, money amounting to more than RM18 million in several bank accounts at Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, Al-Rajhi Bank Bhd, Malayan Banking Bhd, CIMB Bank Bhd, RHB Bank Bhd, Public Bank Bhd, AmBank Bhd and Hong Leong Bank Bhd, that was frozen between August 16, 2018 and March 11, 2019.

In the forfeiture notice, the prosecution named Najib, Rosmah, their children Nor Ashman Razak, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz (Najib’s stepdaughter) and Nooryana Najwa; Mohd Kyizzad Mesran; Senijauhar Sdn Bhd; Aiman Ruslan; Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia; Yayasan Semesta; Mustika Kasih Foundation; Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd; Goh Gaik Ewe; Roger Ng Chong Hwa (former Goldman Sachs bank officer) and wife Lim Hwee Bin; Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun as the first to 18th respondent.

Among the items mentioned in the notice are handbags, shoes and watches of various brands, as well as cash in various currencies that were seized by the police on May 17, 2018 and June 11, 2018, as well as 27 Nissan vehicles that were seized on August 2, 2018 and a piece of land in Tanjung Bungah, Penang. — Bernama