Alliance for Safe Community chief: Only authorised individuals allowed to work in confined spaces

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye speaks to the press at the Eastern & Oriental Hotel in George Town September 29, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Those working in confined spaces must comply with the Industry Code of Practice for Safe Working in A Confined Space (ICOP) 2010, which stipulates that only authorised individuals are allowed to do so, said Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Commenting on an August 21 incident involving two workers who were killed after inhaling poisonous gas while installing cables in a manhole in Cyberjaya, he said individuals working in confined spaces must undergo training and hold a certificate to enable them to work in dangerous spaces.

He said employers must ensure employees working in areas such as storage tanks, sewerage systems or underground sewer pipes were qualified because the atmosphere in such spaces was dangerous.

“Those working in confined spaces must undergo training and be aware of the rescue procedures in the event of any incidents.

“Workers cannot enter a narrow sewerage hole alone, they must be accompanied or have someone monitoring their conditions for the duration of their work,” he said when contacted today.

According to the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), the air in confined spaces is dangerous because the accumulated toxic gases exceeded the permitted limit.

In addition, confined spaces also have flammable gases and an oxygen content of less than 19.5 per cent or exceeding 23.5 per cent.

Lee said workers were also reminded to always use the gas content testing equipment in confined spaces before going inside to work.

“The workers must ensure the working space is free from toxic gases because it can be life-threatening. As such, use the gas testing equipment before entering a confined space to ensure it is safe to do so,” he added. — Bernama