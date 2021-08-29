Temporary closure of N. Sembilan poultry farm due to suspected pollution, says state exco

Hens stand in cages as their eggs roll down a chute at a chicken farm that produces some 50,000 eggs per day in Moca in this file picture taken on June 22, 2013. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TAMPIN, Aug 29 — A poultry farm in Kampung Batang Rokan, Gemencheh, near here, suspected of causing pollution in Sungai Air Salak has been ordered to temporarily halt operations from today.

Negri Sembilan Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Datuk Bakri Sawir said the farm had also been instructed to do a clean-up and also maintain its sewage system within one week.

“The operator must ensure the water that is released is clean and meets the set standards,” he said, adding that failure to do so even after the issuance of three notices will lead to legal action.

Bakri said this to reporters after he and State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism committee chairman S. Veerapan visited the poultry farm, today.

He also said that he hoped the 202 farms or chicken processing factories in the state will adhere to the set conditions especially concerning environmental issues to avoid further action being taken against them.

Meanwhile, Veerapan said a sample of the contaminated water from Sungai Air Salak will be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis and the test results will be known within a month.

He said on July 16, the farm operators had been fined RM210,960 and given a temporary licence to operate.

Yesterday, the media reported that residents of Kampung Batang Rokan were dismayed by the pollution in Sungai Air Salak due to sewage from a nearby poultry farm. — Bernama