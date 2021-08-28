Ismail Sabri meets Bera residents for first time after being appointed PM

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri greets Bera residents after returning to the Bera parlimentary constituency for a working visit August 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

BERA, Aug 28 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri today returned to his Bera parlimentary constituency for a working visit and to meet the local community for the first time after his appointment as prime minister.

Earlier, he visited the graves of his father, Yaakob Abdul Rahman and mother, Wan Jah Wan Mamat at Lubuk Kawah Muslim Cemetery, Temerloh at about 11am.

The Prime Minister spent about half an hour at the grave, reciting prayers and Yassin verses.

Ismail Sabri later visited Kampung Batu Bor here to inspect the Para Predator Exercise Series 1/2021 by the Malaysian Army through the 10th Brigade based at Terendak Camp in Melaka.

After that, he presented food baskets to village representatives of Kampung Kuala Bera and its surrounding areas in a brief ceremony at Kuala Bera Jamek Mosque here at about 2.30 pm following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail Sabri was warmly received by a group of residents upon his arrival at the mosque who took the opportunity to congratulate him.

The Bera MP also delivered food baskets to representatives of several villages at Tengku Abdullah Mosque, Kuala Triang here.

Ismail Sabri took his oath of office as the ninth Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Aug 21 at Istana Negara.

Yesterday, he announced his result-oriented Cabinet line-up comprising a management team working with the people to take Malaysia out of the scourges of Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama