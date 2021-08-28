Covid-19: Visitation of graves allowed during non-festive periods, says National Security Council

A view of the Jalan Ampang Muslim Cemetery where P. Ramlee and wife Saloma are buried. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The visitation of graves during non-festive periods is allowed, subject to compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP), according to National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the ban on the activity, which was announced by the NSC earlier, was only effective during certain days such as the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Aidiladha celebrations.

He explained that the ban was put in place at that time because based on the Covid-19 risk of infection assessment, cemeteries would be frequented by the public, and it could trigger outbreaks.

“During non-festive periods, it is actually not a problem and it is permissible (to visit graves), however, all visitors should comply with the SOP, such as physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.

“Importantly, the activity must be subject to the general SOP issued by the government from time to time,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

However, he said, permission to enter the cemetery and visitation time would depend on the management managing it.

Commenting on allegations that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had allegedly violated the SOP by visiting his parents’ grave in Temerloh, Pahang today, Rodzi said they were unwarranted, as the prime minister had complied with the set rules.

The allegations were hurled against Ismail Sabri after a picture of him visiting the graves of his parents went viral on social media. — Bernama