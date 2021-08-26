Selangor exco says negotiations still ongoing for PJD Link

Izham Hashim was responding to a question asked by DAP’s Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran on the current status of the PJD Link project at the Selangor State Assembly today. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The proposed 34.3km dual-carriage Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) expressway project is still at the discussion stage between the federal government and the developer company.

State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim said, the state government had through a State Executive Council Meeting (MMKN) on September 30 last year made considerations and agreed in principle based on build-operate-transfer (BOT), that the proposed PJD Link project will need to meet some conditions prior to project commencement.

“Among the conditions set and must be met by the concessionaire before commencement of the project is that it must be carried out in accordance with the processing application procedures through negotiations under Section 20(a) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 (Act 172).

“The concessionaires need to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) prior to the commencement of this project, including public engagement with residents who live in the area of the proposed project alignment,” he said in the Selangor State Assembly today.

Izham was responding to a question asked by DAP’s Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran on the current status of the PJD Link project.

Other conditions set included the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to hold further discussions with the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) for coordination of the project and developments that had been approved for the river reserve area.

“Amendments must be made to the Petaling Jaya Local Plan with the existence of the project.

“Land acquisition processes also must be solved and the maintenance of the river must be handed over to the concessionaire as 2.5km of the PJD Link project alignment is on top of the river reserve boundary (maximum built-up),” he said.

Izham added that all the conditions listed must be met or resolved before the construction of the highway can commence.

“The concessionaire must also get approval from the Cabinet for the purpose of concession agreement signing before commencement of building.

“The details of terms and conditions are now being discussed between the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS), Works Department, Attorney General’s Chambers, Finance Ministry and LLM,” said Izham.

The revival of the PJD Link has once again sparked protest among residents who live in the area of the proposed expressway alignment, which would cut through up to 1,000 homes.

Residents in the area have questioned the Selangor government, asking if the project was approved despite earlier assurances given by the state government that it will not proceed with the project.