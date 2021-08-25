Selangor MB: 169 compounds issued by local authorities over land encroachment

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam May 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Aug 25 — A total of 169, out of 215 detected cases of encroachment on state land, have been issued with compounds, based on reviews by all local authorities in Selangor, from last year to June this year.

Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, said that, of the total, among the highest number of encroachment detected were 52 cases under the Klang Municipal Council (MPK), 40 cases under the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ) and 36 cases under the Hulu Selangor District Council.

“For MPK, out of the 52 illegal encroachments that have been identified; 23 of them have been compounded. For MPKJ’s 40 cases were detected; all 40 were compounded. For MDHS, we have 36 cases; all 36 cases were issued with compounds,” he said when replying to a question from Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof (PH-Dusun Tua) at the Selangor state legislative assembly sitting at the State Assembly Building, Shah Alam, today.

Edry Faizal wanted to know how many encroachments (of state land) were detected and compounds issued from 2020 to June this year.

Amirudin said that as of June, no cases of encroachment had been prosecuted.

In an oral question session, state Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Exco Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said the state government had developed a holistic initiative, Selangor Mental Sihat (Sehat), with an allocation of RM500,000.

She said that Sehat is a holistic and sustainable mental health programme, covering aspects of promotion, awareness, early screening, intervention, module development and counsellor training, through the collaboration of a research team from the International Islamic University; Universiti Sains Malaysia and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman.

“The state government will launch the Sehat online service by integrating its modules and functions into the SELangkah application, and it will be officially launched by Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, on Aug 30,” she said.

At the same time, Dr Siti Mariah said that, as of July, 17 cases among civil servants in the state with problems related to mental health were referred to the Counselling Management branch, Human Resource Management Division, Selangor State Secretary's Office.

Dr Siti Mariah said this in her reply to a question from Mazwan Johar (PH-Sungai Ramal), who wanted to know how many civil servants in Selangor were referred for treatment due to mental health problems, and the facilities provided by the state government for those facing such problems. — Bernama