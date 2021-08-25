Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak up to 1,667 today

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 25 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak rose for the third consecutive day today to 1,667, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Sarawak had the fifth highest number of cases today compared to other states and territories in the country.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said today’s figures brought the state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 103,048.

Nationwide, 22,642 new cases were recorded today to bring the overall tally to 1,616,244 cases since the pandemic began last year.

Selangor continued to top the table with 6,325 new cases.

Also posting four-digit cases today were Sabah (3,224), Kedah (2,279), Johor (1,832), Penang (1,427), Kelantan (1,424), Perak (1,390), and Kuala Lumpur (1,128).

Terengganu reported 744 new cases today, while Pahang (522), Melaka (342), Negeri Sembilan (269), Perlis (44), Putrajaya (21), and Labuan (four) also recorded new cases. — Borneo Post



