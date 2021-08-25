Court of Appeal upholds RM20,000 fine on teacher for outraging modesty of 11-year-old pupil

Kamarul Azamin Mohamad, 43, was initially charged with two counts of inciting the boy to commit an act of gross indecency at the teacher’s room on May 4, 2016 and again on May 6, the same year at the computer room in a school in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — The Court of Appeal today upheld a fine of RM20,000 imposed on a mathematics teacher who was found guilty on two charges of outraging the modesty of an 11-year-old male pupil.

A three-member bench chaired by Justice Datuk Suraya Othman dismissed Kamarul Azamin Mohamad’s appeal against his conviction and sentence.

The bench which also comprised Justices Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk M. Gunalan also dismissed the prosecution’s appeal for a custodial sentence against Kamarul Azamin.

Justice Suraya said the fine of RM10,000 for each charge is not manifestly inadequate.

She said Kamarul Azamin is a first offender and there is a likely consequences of him losing (his) job and pension.

However, Justice Suraya said Kamarul Azamin’s conviction on the two charges was safe as the victim was a credible witness and his evidence of what happen in the teacher’s room was corroborated by his friend.

Kamarul Azamin, 43, was initially charged with two counts of inciting the boy to commit an act of gross indecency at the teacher’s room on May 4, 2016 and again on May 6, the same year at the computer room in a school in Kuala Lumpur.

On December 26 2018, the Sessions Court found Kamarul Azamin guilty on the two charges and sentenced him to eight years’ jail and one stroke of the rotan for each of the offence. He was ordered to serve the sentences concurrently.

Kamarul Azamin appealed to the High Court which substituted the charges to outraging of modesty and fined him (Kamarul Azamin) RM10,000 for each offence in default 10 months jail.

He was represented by lawyer Taqiyuddin Yahya while deputy public prosecutor How May Ling appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama