Perlis state assembly to debate Covid-19, people’s welfare and development, says MB

Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail delivers his royal address at the 14th Perlis State Legislative Assembly, August 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Aug 24 — The issue of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, people’s wellbeing and state development will be the main agenda items to be debated during the three-day sitting of the 14th Perlis State Legislative Assembly, starting today.

Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Azlan Man, said the issues were decreed by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, in his royal address today.

“What Tuanku Raja Perlis has decreed is to ensure that the state government focuses on the agenda of addressing the Covid-19 issue as well as safeguarding the welfare and wellbeing of the people, especially those affected by the pandemic.

“Apart from that, the state development agenda should be continued as a ‘recovery’ plan, dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters outside the state assembly hall.

Earlier, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, consented to officiate the Fourth Term of the 14th Perlis State Legislative Assembly, at the State Assembly Complex, here today.

Also present was Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

In another development Azlan, who is also the Bintong assemblyman, hoped that the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the ninth prime minister would be able to bring stability to the country’s political climate, and the government could focus on efforts to address Covid-19.

“I am confident that he (Ismail Sabri) has a specific plan to bring the country out of the situation (political crisis), which has a serious impact on the country’s economy,” he said.

Asked about the possibility that one of the ministers or deputy ministers in the government’s new cabinet would be from Perlis, Azlan said that he left the matter to the prime minister.

“The appointment of cabinet members is the absolute right of the prime minister, but if a representative from Perlis is appointed, it is good because he can speak for the benefit of the state, especially in the aspect of state development,” he said. — Bernama