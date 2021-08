KOTA BARU, Aug 24 — The Kelantan State Legislative Assembly today elected a medical practitioner, Dr Wan Martina Wan Yusoff as a senator.

Her name was proposed by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Dr Martina, who is chairman of Persatuan Wanita Sejahtera Kelantan (Wanis) and deputy chairman of Persatuan Misi Kembara Dakwah (MKD), will replace Asmak Husin, whose term of office ended last June 30. — Bernama