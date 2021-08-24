Covid-19: Sarawak’s cumulative cases exceed 100,000, says SDMC

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said among the areas recording a high number of cases were Kuching, with 812 followed by Subis (142) and Bau (74). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Aug 24 — The number of cumulative cases of Covid-19 in Sarawak has reached 101,381 when 1,542 new cases of infection were reported today.

It said 99.87 per cent of the new cases reported today were in category (no symptoms) and category two (minor symptoms) while there were two cases in category five (lung infection and needing a ventilator).

Meanwhile, two more deaths from Covid-19 were reported today, in Kuching and Bintulu respectively, bringing the cumulative number to 503.

JPBN also declared two new community clusters today, in Selangau and Serian respectively, bringing the number of active clusters in the state to 118.

“The Nanga Pelugau Cluster involves a longhouse in the namesake area in Selangau, with 24 people including four foreigners found to be positive for the virus following the screening of 59 individuals.

“The Plaman Bantang Cluster involves 53 residents of Kampung Plaman Bantang, Jalan Mentung-Sangai, Serian detected to be positive including the index case,” it said. — Bernama