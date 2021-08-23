Interstate travel: Johor police nab four over forged Miti, employer approval letters

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks at a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters in Johor Baru, August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 23 — Four youths, believed to be linked to a syndicate selling falsified Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) and employer approval letters for the purpose of interstate travel, were arrested around the city on August 5.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, said that four suspects, including two women, aged 16 to 19, were arrested by the Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), with the assistance of the Bukit Aman CCID, between 8.30pm and 10.30pm.

He said the syndicate, believed to have been active since March this year, has sold an estimated 205 falsified documents throughout peninsular Malaysia, raking in a profit of around RM37,500.

“Their modus operandi is to advertise their services on social media, including Instagram, Facebook and WeChat, and sell the fake documents at a price of RM150. The four individuals would receive a commission of between RM50 and RM100, for each document sold,” he said at a media conference here today.

He said that the syndicate also incorporated QR codes in the letters that complicated police efforts to detect the fakes during inspections at roadblocks.

“We, however, can see that the bearer of the letter at the roadblock, is not the company’s employee listed in the fake letter. There might be some insider involvement so we will investigate,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He added that the police were also tracking down a 21-year-old man, believed to be the syndicate’s mastermind, known as Nicholas Chai Jia Han, with the last known address of No 49, Jalan Bukit Kontang, Taman Ria, Tangkak. He urged those with information to contact ASP Timmy Anak Aheng at 019-777 3728 or any police station.

In a separate development, Ayob Khan said that three local men, aged 27 to 47, were arrested around the city on August 18 on suspicion of being involved in loan sharking activities since 2019, targeting petty traders.

“Until now, 80 repeat borrowers have been traced, with loans totalling RM1.5 million,” he said, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

In another separate raid, the police also arrested a 41-year-old man on August 17, for causing mischief by allegedly splashing paint on borrowers’ houses in Batu Pahat and Segamat.

The individual had splashed four houses with paint after being paid RM350 for each house doused in paint and will be investigated under Section 29AA of the Moneylenders Act 1951. — Bernama