In first Selangor assembly of 2021, Sultan tells elected reps to check politicking, work honestly, sincerely for rakyat

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah speaks during the opening ceremony of the first meeting for the fourth-term of the 14th Selangor legislative assembly in Shah Alam August 23, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah opened the first meeting for the fourth-term of the 14th Selangor legislative assembly here today with a reminder to elected representatives to work honestly, responsibly and sincerely for their constituents.

The Selangor Ruler said he was disappointed with politicians who persisted in power plays and created rifts in society for their own self-interests instead of the public good at a time when their constituents were struggling to survive.

“I cannot hide my sadness and regret when I see the turmoil, strife and political uncertainty in the country that has been so apparent in recent times. It seems that the honorable members do not want to learn from history about the fall of a country due to power struggles that resulted in division in society. Are the honorable members not aware that when political leaders fight for power and the political situation becomes unstable, then it is the people who are left to bear the brunt," he said in his royal address.

Sultan Sharafuddin told the assemblymen to think of their constituents and how they could serve them in their time of need, and not only before elections.

"I want to remind the honorable members, the people down there need you to help them from the hardships they are going through. Help them, look for them, not just look for them to get votes during the elections alone. Remember, the mandate given by the people to all the honorable members as elected representatives is a trust of Allah SWT, placed on the shoulders of all you honorable members, that needs to be implemented honestly, responsibly and sincerely," he added.

The Ruler also lamented the lack of focus by the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) in Selangor and expressed sadness at the high death toll.

He said that the vaccination programme was not prioritised in Selangor and in densely populated areas in the Klang Valley.

He highlighted “factory clusters” that led to large numbers of Covid-19 cases and pointed out that many had not received vaccination and had died.

“However, it is too late, the lives of my people who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be returned. What is important now is for us to move forward in a positive way and hope that the mistakes and omissions that occurred will not be repeated," Sultan Sharafuddin said.

He also reminded those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination to vigilantly follow the health practices such as wearing face masks and physical distances when in public areas and not think themselves immune to infections.