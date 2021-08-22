Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 infections dip below 20,000 mark with 19,807 cases

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Malaysia recorded a dip in Covid-19 cases with 19,807 new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

The last time the country recorded below 20,000 mark was on August 17 where 19,631 cases were reported.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative total number of cases currently stands at 1,555,093 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia last year.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor topped the list with the highest number of cases with 5,379, followed by Sabah at 2,368 and Kedah at 1,948.

Other states that recorded above 1,000 mark include Sarawak at 1,772, followed by Penang (1,501), Johor (1,391), and Kelantan (1,196).

