Travellers who completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccine from other states allowed to enter Sarawak, says Disaster Committee

Travellers allowed to enter Sarawak must also undergo RT-PCR test three days prior to travel. — Bernama file pic

KUCHING, Aug 21 ― People from other states can enter Sarawak provided they have proof that they have completed their two doses of Covid-19 vaccination, with the second dose administered at least 14 days prior, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Aside from that, travellers must also undergo RT-PCR test three days before travelling.

Among reasons allowed for entering Sarawak are personal reasons (semester breaks, resign from work, family emergency), long distance relationships, parents visiting their children below 18 years old, essential services, official travel, emergencies such death in family or funeral, critical medical treatment, medical tourism (from outside Malaysia), oil and gas sector, shipping sector, airline sector and delivery transporter.

“Non-essential, leisure or holiday travel will not be permitted to enter Sarawak.

“Entry for those unvaccinated for medical reasons will have to submit medical letter from clinics or hospitals as proof,” SDMC said in a statement today.

One exception is made for the oil and gas sector, where single dose vaccination is allowed entry until September 15.

Travellers will also have to undergo quarantine, either at home or at a designated quarantine centre, and bear quarantine costs at the centre themselves for non-Sarawakians unless they are married to a Sarawakian.

Additionally, for funerals, only immediate family members are allowed to enter the state, said SDMC.

All supporting documents such as negative RT-PCR test have to be submitted together with the enterSarawak application as well as the e-Health Declaration form. Applications to enter Sarawak without the required documents will be rejected.

Earlier, the two doses vaccination requirement for travelling was announced on Aug 13 in the updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for National Recovery Plan Phase 2 and Phase 3 released by the National Security Council (MKN). ― Borneo Post