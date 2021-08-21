Man who claimed to be ‘Melaka Sultan’ dies of Covid-19

A businessman who claimed to be the ‘Sultan of Melaka’, Noor Jan Tuah, was reported to have died believed to be due to Covid-19. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MELAKA, Aug 21 — A businessman who claimed to be the ‘Sultan of Melaka’, Noor Jan Tuah or better known as Raja Noor Jan Shah Raja Tuah was reported to have died believed to be due to Covid-19. He was 64.

Noor Jan was reported to have died at Selayang Hospital, Kuala Lumpur and the news of his passing was shared by Pertubuhan Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia president Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah on his Facebook page today.

Noor Jan had previously sparked controversy when he claimed to be the Sultan of Melaka.

On April 2019, the High Court upheld the discharge and acquittal of Noor Jan on charges of cheating by impersonating as the Sultan of Melaka in 2013. — Bernama