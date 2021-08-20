Sultans leave Istana Negara following Conference of Rulers meet on next PM

A vehicle ferrying Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah leaves Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― All the sultans who attended a special Conference of Rulers meeting on the new prime minister today have departed from the Istana Negara.

First to leave was Terengganu's Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, with trumpets sounding his departure at 4.23pm.

Less than a minute later, Selangor's Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah was also seen leaving.

Shortly after, Istana Negara issued a statement from the Comptroller of the Royal Household saying Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has selected Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be the next prime minister.

By 4.30pm, Negri Sembilan's Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and Kedah's Sultan Sallehuddin Badlishah also left.

Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, and Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V were not seen attending the meeting.

A steady shower of rain poured on the gates of Istana Negara during the entire duration of the meeting, which had lasted almost two hours, after the Rulers arrived by around 2.30pm.

The Agong’s son, Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who arrived earlier today, also was not seen leaving.

Ismail’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2.30pm tomorrow.