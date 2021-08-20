Statistics Dept: Selangor recorded highest scheduled, clinical waste in 2019

A health worker conducts checks on clinical waste during Covid-19 screening at the Gombak Land and District office April 22, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 20 ― Selangor has recorded the highest amount of scheduled and clinical waste in 2019 with 1.019 million tonnes and 7,343 tonnes, respectively, the Environment Statistics 2020 revealed.

According to the report, the amount was part of the total of 4.013 million tonnes of scheduled waste and 33,757 tonnes of clinical waste recorded in Malaysia in 2019.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, in a statement today, said among the industries that contributed to scheduled wastes generated in 2019 were power plant activity with 24.2 per cent, metal refinery (12.2 per cent), chemical industry (10.7 per cent) and electric and electronic (10.1 per cent).

Mohd Uzir said clinical waste was expected to increase drastically due to the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in 2020.

“The rise of Covid-19 positive cases is in tandem with the increase of manpower in health facilities and quarantine centres that inadvertently contribute to the increase in the volume of clinical waste,” he said.

On climate, Mohd Uzir said Malaysia generally had a uniform temperature, high humidity and abundant rainfall in 2019.

Three meteorological stations that recorded the highest mean temperature in 2019 were Temerloh station in Pahang with 33.9 degrees Celcius, followed by Lubok Merbau (Perak) and Subang (Selangor) with each of the stations recording an average temperature of 33.6 degrees Celcius.

Petaling Jaya station in Selangor recorded the highest annual rainfall of 3,673.2 millimetres (mm) followed by the Federal Territory of Labuan (3,433.6 mm) and Bintulu, Sarawak (3,316.6 mm), he said. ― Bernama