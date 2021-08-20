Ahmad Maslan: Ismail Sabri eligible to become ninth PM

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is of the view that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has the expertise in the administration of the country since he took the oath as Minister of Defence in March 2020 before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister in July 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is eligible to become Malaysia’s ninth prime minister based on his experience in managing the country in hard times, said party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Pontian MP is of the view that Ismail Sabri has the expertise in the administration of the country since he took the oath as Minister of Defence in March 2020 before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister in July 2021.

“I have been following Ismail Sabri's political leadership and it has been proven when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, he was the senior minister who announced the standard operating procedures (SOP) and was an expert in the fight against Covid-19.

“He was also the Opposition Leader in Parliament when Pakatan Harapan ruled for 22 months before this and was later appointed Deputy Prime Minister. These experiences are enough to enable him to be elected as the ninth prime minister,” he said when appearing as guest in Ruang Bicara programme on Bernama TV yesterday.

If the Bera MP is elected, Ahmad said Ismail Sabri should discuss and seek the advice of the Umno Supreme Council or Political Bureau on developing policies for the people. ― Bernama