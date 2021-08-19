PM candidate: Perikatan, BN have developed stronger understanding, says Bersatu MP

Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said this was translated after a consensus was reached by Bersatu, PAS and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) to support BN which nominated Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its candidate for the country’s ninth prime minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN), especially Umno, have developed a stronger understanding compared to when they were in the government, said Bandar Tun Razak member of Parliament Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

He said this was translated after a consensus was reached by Bersatu, PAS and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) to support BN which nominated Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its candidate for the country’s ninth prime minister.

Admitting that lack of understanding between the parties had led to the PN’s downfall, he hoped that the same thing would not happen again if a candidate from BN was appointed as the new prime minister.

“This time around, Umno is given full trust to nominate its candidate as the next prime minister and PN as announced by its chairman (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) will support it on conditional terms.

“The PN’s downfall should be taken as ‘lessons learnt’...if it happens again, I am worried it will put pressure on the people and they will punish (MPs) in the general election,” he said when appearing as a virtual guest in Malaysia Petang Ini: PN Kembali? programme on Bernama TV today.

MPs from BN and PN were called for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today to verify the statutory declarations (SD) stating support for their Prime Minister candidate nominee.

On August 16, Muhyiddin announced his resignation as prime minister after losing the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat members.

His Majesty had later consented to appoint Muhyiddin as caretaker prime minister pending the appointment of a new prime minister. — Bernama