Sarawak CM mum on GPS’ choice for PM, says will leave it to Agong

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya, April 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Aug 18 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was coy when asked about the coalition’s choice for prime minister.

“I leave it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” the Chief Minister told a press conference after the ground breaking ceremony for the Northern Region Water Board (Laku) head office here this morning.

GPS is scheduled to have a meeting at the new State Legislative Assembly Complex at 1.30pm to formalise the support of its MPs.

When contacted, Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said GPS has agreed in principle to nominate Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob as next prime minister.

Wan Junaidi would be among the 19 GPS MPs due to submit their statutory declaration to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah by 4pm.

Last night, Ismail Sabri was nominated by Umno and its Barisan Nasional coalition partners for the post, while the Pakatan Harapan plus bloc has nominated PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Borneo Post