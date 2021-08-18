In Johor, Health Ministry driver dies after ambulance crashes into stationary trailer

Firemen extracting the victims from a Health Ministry ambulance after it was involved in an accident along Kilometre 9.7 of the North-South Expressway near Johor Baru, August 18, 2021 — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Aug 18 ― A Health Ministry ambulance driver died in an accident involving his vehicle and a trailer along Kilometre 9.7 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) here today.

In the 11.58am incident, Shamsul Shamshuri, 49, died on the spot from serious head and body injuries after being pinned in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

It is understood that the deceased, along with three female staff from the Health Ministry, were on their way from the Kluang district health office to the Permai Hospital here to collect Covid-19 vaccine supplies.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station chief Deputy Superintendent I Suhaimi Abdul Jamal said five fire engines and 14 firemen from the Larkin and Skudai fire stations were sent to the scene after a distress call came in.

“Upon arrival, the firemen found the four staff, including the driver, trapped in the ambulance.

“The firemen used a rescue cutter to remove all the victims from the wreck which took about 11 minutes,” said Suhaimi when contacted here today.

Suhaimi added that the ambulance driver was pronounced dead, while three other injured victims were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

He said the trailer’s 31-year-old driver was unharmed during the incident.

“The entire operation ended at 1.24pm,” he added.

Separately, Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.