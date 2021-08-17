Baby survives, mother dies in Senai-Desaru Highway car crash

The car accident along Kilometer 19.2 of the Senai-Desaru Highway near Johor Baru, August 17, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 17 ― A three-month-old girl survived being flung out of a vehicle during an accident that killed her mother at Kilometre 19.2 of the Senai-Desaru Highway near here today.

The baby was believed to have been thrown from the Nissan Almera she had been travelling in after the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle into a road divider.

The 58-year-old male driver also survived the accident.

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station operations commander MK Haridas said the car had been going from Johor Baru to Bandar Penawar in Kota Tinggi.

“A total of nine firemen, including a fire engine and an Emergency Medical and Rescue Service (EMRS) team were immediately mobilised to the scene after receiving an emergency distress call at 2.25pm,” he said in a statement today.

“The male driver suffered minor injuries to his head and arm, while the baby sustained light head injuries.

“However, the baby’s 41-year-old Indonesian mother died at the scene,” he said.

Haridas added that both the man and baby were sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for further treatment, while the woman’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

He said the entire operation ended at 2.33pm.