Admission of Covid-19 patients to Klang’s HTAR down by over 50pc, says director

SHAH ALAM, Aug 17 — The number of daily admissions of Covid-19 patients for treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang has dropped by over 50 per cent since last week.

HTAR director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi said previously, the hospital had been receiving about 400 Covid-19 cases daily for treatment but the number went down to around 170 during the period.

“The number of Covid-19 patients at this hospital has dropped from over 1,000 at the height of the infection last July. As of 1pm today, the number of such patients is less than 900. The patient admission bubble at HTAR occurred in July until the middle of that month.

“Alhamdulillah, the number of admissions (of patients) has decreased since last week. This situation indirectly has resulted in a drop in the number of patients in category three and above,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

This was in response to media reports on the current situation at HTAR following the downtrend in Covid-19 patient admissions since one month ago and most significantly at Kuala Lumpur Hospital since last week.

Dr Zulkarnain said the drop in patient admissions proved that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) had yielded positive results and the situation at HTAR was under control.

He added that until noon yesterday, the bed occupancy at its intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients was around 92 per cent. — Bernama