Minister confirms Muhyiddin chaired PN govt’s last Cabinet meeting

A motorcade escorting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen leaving Perdana Putra, Putrajaya August 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali today confirmed that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had chaired his last Cabinet meeting this morning.

The PAS minister took to Facebook in making the announcement.

“Alhamdulillah. The last Cabinet meeting of the Perikatan Nasional government ended this morning. The prime minister will leave to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. All is left to Allah after the meeting concluded,” he posted.

