SDMC: Six new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Aug 15 — Six new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in the state capital, with three of them in the community and three more involving the workplace.

This brings the total number of active clusters in Sarawak to 103, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in a statement today.

It said the latest clusters in the community were Kampung Tupong, Jalan Foochow and the Stapok 2 settlement scheme here.

“The Kampung Tupong cluster involves several families in Kampung Tupong, Petra Jaya with 29 individuals testing positive for Covid-19 while the Jalan Foochow cluster involves residents in Jalan Foochow with 39 of them contracting the virus,” JPBN said.

The Stapok 2 cluster involved several families in the settlement scheme, located in Jalan Stephen Yong, Batu Kawa here, with 22 individuals testing positive for Covid-19.

The Besi Dua cluster, meanwhile, is a workplace cluster linked to a steel factory in the Demak Laut Industrial area in Petra Jaya, in which 18 individuals have tested positive so far.

JPBN said the second workplace cluster, the Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim cluster involves employees of a transport company with 20 individuals found positive while seven individuals tested positive from the Jalan Rubber Dua cluster, involving traders at a coffee shop.

Sarawak today recorded 963 new Covid-19 cases, with four deaths reported. — Bernama