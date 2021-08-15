Sarawak’s priority is Covid-19 battle, not politics, says Abang Johari

Abang Johari (fifth left), Awang Tengah (fourth left) and others look on as Dr Sim hands over BKSS aid to a recipient.— Picture by Mastura Ismail via Borneo Post

MIRI, Aug 15 — Sarawak will focus on fighting Covid-19 and not the politics taking place in the peninsula, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He explained that the health of the people must be given priority.

“On our side, we need to battle this Covid-19, that is important and this needs to be given priority over other issues,” he said when asked to comment on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s special televised address on Friday evening.

“Other issues, stop “dolok” (first), what is important is the health of the people.

“We are now helping the people to face this bitter challenge, Covid-19,” he added.

Muhyddin had asserted in the televised address that he had no intention to cling to power and had taken an oath to call for the 15th General Election by end of July 2022 latest, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

On another matter, Abang Johari noted that the federal and state governments have made several approaches to help the people affected by the pandemic.

“For the state government, we have released the state government’s own fund amounting RM5.3 bil to help the people in the form of food baskets, discounts, assistance to business companies as well as cash assistance to the B40 group,” he said.

He pointed out that the theme ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ has become Sarawak’s culture in helping those affected by the pandemic.

About RM3million Bantuan Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 6.0 has been allocated to 1,996 licensed and non-licensed small traders and hawkers affected by Covid-19 in Limbang.

Earlier at a function, Abang Johari presented Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme (SMCS) assistance worth RM1,267,800 from Agro Bank Limbang branch for 46 traders.

Among those present at yesterday’s function were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Customary Lands and Sarawak Regional Development Datuk Abdul Rahman Ismail, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Division Resident Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Limbang District Officer Superi Awang Said and Divisional Health Officer Dr Norliza Jusoh. — Borneo Post