Report: Nazri Aziz reveals movement for Ismail Sabri to be next PM

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2021. —Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Umno’s Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said he has signed a statutory declaration (SD) endorsing Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be the next prime minister to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to The Star, the Padang Rengas MP confirmed signing the document today and urged his party’s other parliamentarians to follow suit.

“I’ve already signed and I think all Umno MPs should support this, including those who are opposed to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“He (Muhyiddin) is gone now, so there’s no reason not to sign,” he was quoted saying in the report, adding the SD was signed at a hotel in the city earlier this afternoon.

Muhyiddin reportedly informed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia today of his intention to resign as the prime minister and is believed to have an audience scheduled with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

Earlier, Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof suggested that Muhyiddin made the decision after the olive branch he extended to the Opposition on Friday was flatly rejected.

The Star report today also quoted sources who claimed Muhyiddin’s apparent decision to resign as prime minister was agreed upon only if his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) remains within the government despite his resignation.

“This is the exit plan and he can retire smoothly,” he said.

The report also detailed a supposed political bureau meeting among Bersatu division leaders set to take place later tonight.

On August 3, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that enough of his party’s federal lawmakers have rejected Muhyiddin to deny the latter the simple majority to remain as the prime minister.

Muhyiddin had initially proposed a confidence vote when Parliament reconvened in September in order to prove he still had the support needed, but this has since given way to reports of his impending resignation tomorrow.