Annuar Musa: All decisions made by PM based on Malaysia’s Constitution

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme, August 4, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — All decisions taken and carried out by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were based on the Federal Constitution, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

According to him, all decisions made by the Prime Minister would obviously take into consideration the current situation and so on.

“The Prime Minister has various options but based on a series of discussions at the government level, things are more definite and his (Muhyiddin) leadership respects the rule of law and the supremacy of the Federal Constitution,” he said after a Doa Selamat Ceremony in conjunction with the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur achieving 80 per cent herd immunity, here today. — Bernama