Domestic Trade Ministry studying prices of Covid-19 self-test kits

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 14 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is working with the Health Ministry to study the prices of the Covid-19 self-test kits.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the study was conducted to ensure the kit is sold at reasonable prices and do not burden consumers.

“My ministry is now conducting engagement sessions and cost studies of the product and its supply to licensed companies covering every distribution chain up to the retail level like pharmacies and clinics,” he said in a statement.

Nanta said the Covid-19 self-test kit has become an essential item for consumers to manage and maintain their health safety independently in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

He also reminded consumers to be careful when buying the product and always check the list of companies that have been approved to distribute and sell the kit by visiting the official website of the Malaysia Device Authority at https://portal.mda.gov.my/. — Bernama