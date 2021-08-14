Dead fish in Sungai Penchala: Factory suspected of releasing effluents into drain

Investigations were carried out at the site of the Sungai Penchala pollution. — Photo via Facebook/LUAS

SHAH ALAM, Aug 14 — A factory located 165 metres from Sungai Penchala is suspected of releasing effluents into the drains and polluting the river, said the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS).

Following public complaints regarding a large number of dead fish in Sungai Penchala, Section 14, Petaling Jaya on Aug 12, the authorities including LUAS, the state Department of Environment, the Department of Fisheries, National Water Services Commission, as well as Indah Water Konsortium, conducted immediate investigations to determine the cause of the pollution according to their respective jurisdictions, it said in a statement today.

It said the pH test carried out on the water from the drain recorded a pH reading of 10, adding that effluent sampling was also implemented on-site for further analysis.

“Dead fish were found floating near the Tun Abdul Aziz Mosque. The in-situ sampling carried out at two upstream locations found the Dissolved Oxygen (DO) content was good, between 3.2 milligrams (mg) /l-4.33 mg. /l, while the ammonia content is 2 mg/l,” it said, adding that dead fish were also spotted at several locations.

“The sampling conducted at the third location found the DO content was also good at 3.68mg/l and Ammonia 2mg/l. However, the murky water flowing into Sungai Penchala recorded a pH value of 12,” it added.

The optimum pH level for river water is around 7.4.

LUAS said the effluent discharge found in the drain near the factory recorded a pH value of 10.

“Based on these findings, LUAS will take further action under Section 79 (1) (a) of the LUAS (Amendment) Enactment 2020 for polluting water resources and those convicted for the offence can be imprisoned not more than three years and fined between RM200,000 to RM1 million,” it said. — Bernama