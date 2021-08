File photo of a health worker tending to a patient at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) 2 in Serdang May 19, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Malaysia added another 260 deaths from Covid-19 today while 1,096 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

This is the second highest number of individuals in ICU after August 6 when 1,097 were admitted.

Of this total, 540 have been placed on ventilators.

Today’s 260 fatalities brings the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Malaysia to 12,228.

MORE TO COME