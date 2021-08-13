Sort out basic logistics management for Covid-19 vaccines, Guan Eng tells Putrajaya

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng speaks to the members of the press at the Northeast district police station in George Town August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccination delivery could be jeopardised further if the government doesn’t iron out the basic logistics issues, Opposition lawmaker Lim Guan Eng said today.

The DAP secretary-general also reiterated his party’s call to set up Operation Surge Capacity (OSC) in every state — similar to the one introduced in the Klang Valley to speed up Covid-19 vaccination — to ensure there is no disruption in the vaccine delivery system.

“What is the point of having vaccines if the basic logistic management cannot be sorted out? DAP reiterates our call for an OSC for every state to better coordinate between the Federal and State governments to facilitate vaccine reliability.

“There must be proper logistic management of vaccine supplies to ensure a painless and uncomplicated vaccination experience so that the long wait and queues in PPV (vaccination centres) Johor and cancellation of appointments in PPV Penang due to vaccine shortage does not recur,” Lim said in a statement.

The federal government’s initiative to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations for residents in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor ended on August 2 with a 97 per cent success rate.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said 1,655,217 residents in the Klang Valley have been given vaccination appointments under OSC.

Despite that yesterday Malaysia hit its highest daily cases at 21,668, with another 318 deaths. Another 1,053 are in the intensive care unit with 543 needing the aid of the ventilator for air.

That brings the total number of infected to 1,342,215 and 11,691 death.

Lim said that based on Khairy’s speech in Parliament on July 28, another 18.8 million adults comprising 80.5 per cent of the adult population have been registered for vaccination. As such they would need 36.6 million doses to complete the vaccination.

He said the government has received 26.4 million doses meaning another 11.2 million doses is needed to fulfill the second dose which is expected to be fulfilled in the next two months.

Despite all this Lim highlighted how both the Johor and Penang PPVs had run short of supplies which resulted in long queues outside.

“Can we wait another two months risking the lives and livelihood of our loved ones, especially when there is now a disruption in the supply of Pfizer?

“What is required is another 11.2 million doses of vaccine to enable all the 18.8 million adults registered to be immunised immediately. DAP has persistently advocated the Perikatan Nasional government to spend another RM1.5 billion to buy the shortfall of 11.2 million doses from Pharmaniaga, who is selling 14 million doses of Sinovac,” the Bagan MP said.

“Malaysians do not want to wait a day longer for their vaccines. According to the Health Ministry, 80 per cent of infections were from those who were not vaccinated. For those in the most serious Category 5, 98 per cent were from those not vaccinated,” he added.