Perikatan leaders say bipartisan, cross party cooperation a mature move to stabilise political crisis

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Several political party leaders have described the government’s readiness to forge bipartisan cooperation with the Opposition as well as the proposal for a cross-party framework, as a step towards political maturity to stabilise the current political crisis by prioritising the people’s interests.

Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the bipartisan cooperation gives all political parties in the country the opportunity to get involved in the fight against Covid-19, in line with the whole of nation and whole of society principles held by the government.

“The ongoing political conflict does not benefit the people. Now is the time for all parties to sit together and mobilise all available resources to achieve a win-win situation in fighting the pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Communications and Multimedia Minister who is also Pahang PN chairman Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the special address on “Together in National Recovery” by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen as a landmark speech in Malaysian politics.

“It is mature, inclusive and bipartisan and has elements of reform. Hopefully this proposal will have the support to stabilise the current adversarial politics as we must put the people first,” he said in a tweet. — Bernama

