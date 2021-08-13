PBS echoes PM’s plea to Opposition for bipartisan cooperation

Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said that it is the right time for the Opposition to prove that it is putting the people’s needs first and not squabble over who heads the government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 13 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), the Sabah-based ally to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government, has backed the prime minister in calling on the Opposition to put their differences aside for now and supporting its political rivals in the interest of stability.

President Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said that it is the right time for the Opposition to prove that it is putting the people’s needs first and not squabble over who heads the government.

“I call on my colleagues in the Opposition to seize this opportunity to put the country’s needs and priorities for economic and political stability, and together, take this country forward as our commitment of solidarity,” he said in a statement here today.

“The more urgent task is to win the battle against Covid-19, save lives and achieve economic recovery. It is not the time to quarrel and fight over who should be prime minister. We can solve that problem by going for a general election,” he said.

Ongkili said that it was a prudent move for political parties to make as the country could not afford to call an election yet.

“The rakyat deserve better service from the government rather than being pushed to go to the polls during such a tragic time as this.

“The seven proposals for stability and cooperation by the prime minister should be considered positively by all parties. It is an opportunity for inter-party cooperation and to work hand-in-hand to put this country back on a firm footing on the road to health and economic recovery,” he said.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who leads the PN government, made a plea to the Opposition today ahead of a confidence vote in Parliament next month.

Muhyiddin, whose party recently lost the support of its biggest ally, Umno, said that PN is willing to negotiate with party leaders outside of PN to win the motion.

“This will allow the government of the day to continue to function in managing the pandemic until a time that is suitable for a general election to be held to restore the mandate to the people,” he said.