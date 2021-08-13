Muhyiddin reaches across the aisle to Opposition to work together for the rakyat

A screengrab of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during his special address broadcast live, August 13, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed willingness to work with parties outside of Perikatan Nasional (PN) following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

In a special address today, Muhyiddin said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.

“I have spoken to my friends in the Cabinet, ministers and leaders in PN, to make a decision that is for the interest of the people and not for my interest.

“We have arrived at a consensus to negotiate with party leaders outside of PN to pass the motion of confidence to the prime minister in Parliament.

“This will allow the government of the day to continue to function in managing the pandemic until a time that is suitable for a general election to be held to return the mandate to the people,” he said.

MORE TO COME