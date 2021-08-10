SDMC: Sarawak detects seven new community Covid-19 clusters

The SDMC said the new clusters detected in the Kuching district comprised the Kampung Jaya Bakti cluster with 15 positive cases, Kampung Tanjong Bako cluster (27), Lorong Cahaya Damai cluster (54) and Braang Payang cluster (23). — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Aug 10 ― Seven new Covid-19 community-linked clusters were detected in Sarawak today, four in Kuching and one each in Kabong, Saratok and Lundu.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the new clusters detected in the Kuching district comprised the Kampung Jaya Bakti cluster with 15 positive cases, Kampung Tanjong Bako cluster (27), Lorong Cahaya Damai cluster (54) and Braang Payang cluster (23).

For the Sesang cluster in Kabong, 42 people were tested positive for the virus, the Dabai Baruh cluster in Saratok (32) and the Senibung cluster in Lundu (seven).

According to the SDMC, two clusters ended today, namely the Kampung Serikin cluster in Bau and the Long Seripa cluster in Sebauh after no new cases were detected in the last 28 days.

Today, Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak jumped to 836 cases from 589 cases yesterday, bringing the total to 82,753 cases and two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 473 people. ― Bernama