In Kuala Lumpur, cops arrest man for assaulting wife, son

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the 44-year-old man was nabbed at about 3pm yesterday, after a post on the family fight had gone viral on social media. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 ― A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and son at their house in Taman Melati Utama here yesterday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the 44-year-old man was nabbed at about 3pm yesterday, after a post on the family fight had gone viral on social media.

He said investigation showed that the problem started at 11.30am yesterday when the man scolded his 44-year-old wife for allegedly taking his money.

“Not wanting to aggravate the situation, she just kept silent but this enraged her husband who then attacked her and their son who tried to intervene,” he said in a statement today.

He said their 14-year-old son then uploaded a post of the fight on social media, which caused the suspect to beat up the teenager again. ― Bernama