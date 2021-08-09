Penang NGO calls on public to donate masks, sanitisers and first aid kits instead of cooked food

Packets of food distributed to the poor were left by the roadside, August 8, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of Penang Hindu Association.

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 9 — The Penang Hindu Association (PHA) is calling on individuals and groups that have been distributing cooked food to the poor to switch to other essential items such as face masks, sanitisers, first aid kits, blankets and toiletries.

PHA President P. Murugiah said sometimes these packets of free food were left untouched or discarded by the roadside which go to waste.

He said yesterday, several groups and individuals had distributed packets of food to the poor near the Goddess of Mercy Temple in George Town.

“It was sadly noticed that much of the food served and distributed had gone to waste as many packets were left untouched,” he said in a statement today.

He suggested that these groups minimise food wastage by reducing the amount of food packets being distributed at that site and to distribute non-perishable items instead.

“They can distribute items such as blankets, toiletries, first aid kits, masks, sanitisers and umbrellas which would come in handy for the poor too,” he said.

He said many in the B40 group and the homeless do not have enough supply of face masks and basic medical supplies such as fever medicine, bandages and antibacterial lotions to treat wounds.

“Some of them are reusing their masks till it is black and dirty because they can’t afford to keep buying new ones, so well-wishers should consider donating them masks too,” he said.

He said many groups and individuals have stepped forward to donate food supplies and cooked food to the needy but many had forgotten their other needs such as these first aid supplies and masks.

He also suggested that these charitable groups and individuals could distribute food supply directly to those living in People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats as most living there are in the B40 group.

Alternatively, he said donors can contact PHA and other related charitable non-governmental organisations to identify families and individuals who needed help so that they can directly distribute the food items to them.

“Apart from these groups, donors could also consider the refugees as deserving groups for free meals,” he said.