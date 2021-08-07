Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip slightly below 20,000 with 19,257 infections

The latest tally of Covid-19 cases brings the cumulative number of infections recorded in Malaysia since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,243,852 cases. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — After two consecutive days of setting new record highs for daily Covid-19 infections over 20,000, cases today fell slightly to 19,257.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that the latest tally brings the cumulative number of infections recorded in Malaysia since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,243,852 cases.

Selangor continues to contribute the highest number of cases among the states and Federal Territories of Malaysia, although its number dropped slightly compared to yesterday, to 7,084.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,450), Kedah (1,514), Sabah (1,255), and Johor (1,182).

