Lawan organisers vow to come out in larger numbers on Aug 21 if Muhyiddin stays as PM

A crowd gathered at the Masjid Jamek LRT Station ahead of the #Lawan protest today, July 31, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Youth coalition Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR) is once again demanding Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resign as prime minister, vowing to host a larger #Lawan protest than the one on July 31 should he fail to do so.

Ahead of Muhyiddin’s plan to table a confidence motion in Dewan Rakyat in September, SSR said it plans to host its rally on August 21.

“Enough is enough. We do not need two-faced leaders who disrespect the main institutions of the country, especially Parliament, and practise double standards in its governance,” it said in a statement.

Citing double standards, SSR cited how citizens have lost their jobs during the pandemic but anyone in support of Muhyiddin could easily be rewarded, such as his party deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu being appointed as a minister-level special adviser.

“How can the prime minister say the country is moving in the right direction when poverty rates have gone up by 5.9 per cent and B40 households have increased to 3.5 million households?

“In fact, the unemployment figure, especially among the youth, is 720,000. This shows that so many are affected by the pandemic,” it said.

On July 31, hundreds of Malaysian youths gathered in the heart of Kuala Lumpur to take part in the #Lawan protest.

The protest was organised by Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat (SSR), which consists of activists like Undi18’s Tharma Pillai, Qyira Yusri, Afiq Adib and Muhammad Alshatri and Bersih’s Mohd Asraf Sharafi.

It demanded that Muhyiddin step down, for the Parliament to be reopened, and for an automatic loan moratorium for everyone.

SSR had also organised several small protests previously, including the “Black Flag” protest at Dataran Merdeka on July 17 and a vehicle convoy on July 24.