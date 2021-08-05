Wan Ahmad Fayhsal urges stop to ‘political warfare’, focus on NRP ahead of GE15

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Ahmad Kamal speaks during a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The ongoing “political warfare” needs to be stopped to enable the country’s health issues to be resolved, thus paving the way for a smoother 15th General Election, said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

He said this is also necessary to allow the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to focus more on the success of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) with the support of all parties.

“If we can stop this political war, we can resolve many things and can go towards a relatively calm election which will be good for everyone.

“It’s just that many from the Opposition are urging (the government) because of their personal interests, especially those facing certain (court) cases,” he said on the Gerakan Talk Show programme entitled Malaysian Politics: Where is it Heading? on Facebook, last night.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Armada (Youth) chief said not a single political party is ready to face GE15 at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic faced by the country.

Therefore, he is of the view that the government of the day should now be maintained until the end of the term to give space to all parties to prepare their respective party machinery to face the general election.

On the question of support and a motion of confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, he said all parties would have to wait for Parliament to reconvene in September, as announced today. ― Bernama



