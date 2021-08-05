Dr Mahathir: Pejuang has no ties to either Perikatan or Pakatan

The former prime minister said in a virtual conference that his party was focused on addressing Malaysia’s Covid-19 pandemic within the framework of the National Recovery Council. — Picture courtesy of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad insisted his party was unaffiliated today, amid an impending race for lawmakers’ in Parliament.

The former prime minister said in a virtual conference that his party was focused on addressing Malaysia’s Covid-19 pandemic within the framework of the National Recovery Council.

While he said his party was against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the latter’s Perikatan Nasional, Dr Mahathir noted that this did not mean it was automatically aligned with others similarly opposed such as the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“We remain in the third bloc and have no affiliation with other parties.

“We are excluded from parties that have formed any type of coalition right now. And other than that, we are focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic aligned with the National Recovery Council,” he said.

Yesterday, Pejuang denied signing a statutory declaration (SD) in support of Muhyiddin.

The party also said it was not in negotiations with others to pledge support for any political coalition, after a letter bearing the party’s logo and claiming it would support PN was circulated on social media.