Dr Adham: Nearly 23 million Covid jabs administered as of yesterday

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya, July 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― A total of 22,646,581 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) as of yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba through an infographic shared on his Twitter, said 14,941,585 were the first dose while 7,704,996, the second dose.

In terms of percentage, he said, 45.8 per cent of the country's population has received the first dose, while 23.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, on the daily vaccination, 494,214 doses were administered yesterday with 230,053 as the first dose and 264,161 the second dose. ― Bernama