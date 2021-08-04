Zahid’s graft trial: Submissions at end of prosecution postponed to Aug 24

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 ― Submissions at the end of the prosecution for former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption case involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds, scheduled at the High Court here tomorrow, have been postponed to August 24.

Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh, when contacted by Bernama today said the hearing was postponed due to the temporary closure of his office after several staff there tested positive for Covid-19.

“I made the application (to postpone the proceedings) to the court on August 2 because of the difficulty in accessing the trial documents at the office. The court has allowed the postponement.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, who led the prosecution team, confirmed the postponement.

The hearing before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah had been previously fixed for six days on August 5, 6, 9, 11, 13 and 24.

On March 19, the prosecution closed the case after calling 99 witnesses to testify.

Ahmad Zahid, 68, is facing 47 charges ― 12 on criminal breach of trust, eight on corruption and 27 on money laundering ― involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. ― Bernama