Tokyo Olympics: Azizulhasni, Shah Firdaus escape scare to qualify to men’s sprint 1/16 finals

Britain’s Jason Kenny (right) and Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang compete in a heat of the men’s track cycling sprint 1/32 finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu, Japan, August 4, 2021. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 4 ― National track cycling aces Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom survived a scare before advancing into the men’s sprint 1/16 Finals at the Tokyo Olympics here today.

Azizulhasni, better known as “The Pocket Rocketman”, and Muhammad Shah Firdaus lost their 1/32 Finals respectively but were handed a lifeline when they went on to win their 1/32 Finals repechage races.

In the men’s 1/32 Finals, Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands got past Muhammad Shah Firdaus in Heat Two while reigning champion Jason Kenny of Great Britain edged Azizulhasni in the Heat Eight.

In the 1/32 Finals repechage, Azizulhasni found his pace to beat Colombia’s Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro and Ethan Mitchell of New Zealand in Heat One while Muhammad Shah Firdaus emerged fastest in Heat Two to eliminate Canadian Hugo Barrette and Poland’s Mateusz Rudyk.

In the 1/16 Finals, Azizulhasni will take on Nicholas Paul from Trinidad and Tobago in the Heat Four while Muhammad Shah Firdaus will meet Great Britain’s Jack Carlin in Heat Three. ― Bernama