Kelantan cops say no proof ambush attack at Narathiwat originated from Malaysia

KOTA BARU, Aug 4 ― Kelantan police today denied allegations that the attack on the Ranger Company Combat Operations Post in Tak Bai, Narathiwat, Thailand, early yesterday morning, was carried out from the Sungai Golok river bank on the Malaysian side.

State police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the allegations had no solid basis as there was no such evidence submitted by the Thai military.

He said based on the Thai army’s claims, the attack on the post was carried by Thai insurgents and that it was launched from the riverbank on the Malaysian side of the border.

“Kelantan police have investigated the location, that is Pengkalan Haram Ikan Kering, Kubang Pak Ikan, Pasir Mas which was allegedly used by the separatists to carry out the attack.

“However, no evidence of bullet casings or traces of gunfire were found at the location,” he said in a statement here today.

Shafien said following the incident, the police had tightened border security there.

Yesterday, one ranger was killed and four soldiers were injured in an ambush from an armed group of men at the makeshift army camp at about 2.20am (local time).

The Sungai Golok (Golok River) borders the Malaysian state of Kelantan and the Thai province of Narathiwat. ― Bernama