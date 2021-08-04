Covid-19: Kedah govt assures no action against immigrants getting vaccinated, says MB

Foreign workers are pictured at the KLCC vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 jab July 29, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, Aug 4 ― No action will be taken against immigrants living in Bukit Malut Langkawi who venture out of their homes to get vaccinated against Covid-19, assures Kedah Mentri Besar, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said they will be given fair treatment and will not be discriminated against.

“I assure everyone that they will be vaccinated free of charge. I also assure them that they will not be detained if they come to the vaccination centres.

“All should be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Furthermore, the vaccination programme is for both Malaysians and foreigners,” said Muhammad Sanusi at a virtual press conference, after chairing the state’s weekly exco meeting today.

He said to speed up the vaccination process, a mobile vaccination centre has been placed at the site, since Bukit Malut has been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

On another topic, Muhammad Sanusi said that families of Covid-19 patients, especially in Kuala Muda and Kota Setar, who died due to the virus, could no longer choose where to bury their dead.

“They must follow what has been decided by the government, and must accept this due to the high death rate, between 10 and 12 deaths a day.

Muhammad Sanusi also said that it normally takes eight to 12 hours to bury a Covid-19 victim, but at times this can go up to 20 hours since the burial grounds are far apart, at the request of families. ― Bernama