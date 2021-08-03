IGP: 206 police reports lodged over Opposition MPs’ Dataran Merdeka gathering, cops to call up all involved

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said PDRM has opened one investigation paper for all reports received. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed receiving 206 police reports in relation to Opposition MPs gathering at Dataran Merdeka yesterday.

In a statement, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said PDRM has opened one investigation paper for all reports received.

He added the case will be investigated under Regulations 9 and 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) 2021 (PU (a) 293), Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), Section 269 of the Penal Code (Act 574) and also Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736).

“For this case, PDRM will call the individuals involved to complete the investigation paper.

“In this regard, PDRM requests all individuals involved in the rally to cooperate with the investigation,” he said in a statement tonight.

Acryl added that PDRM received information on August 1 that a gathering was planned at Parliament the following day despite the Dewan Rakyat secretary informing MPs that the special sitting on that day had been postponed.

He said the postponement was in line with the recommendation of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and the risk assessment conducted by the Ministry of Health that determined Parliament was on the brink of becoming a Covid-19 cluster.

“Taking into account that on that date no parliamentary sitting took place as the sitting had been adjourned and there was no justification for the members of the Dewan to be in Parliament, PDRM took the necessary steps to prevent any assembly from being held,” he said, adding that the gathering was in contravention of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) 2021.

Yesterday, Opposition federal lawmakers gathered at Dataran Merdeka in a symbolic protest against the decision to shut and adjourn the special Parliament sitting amid mounting pressure for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

The protest, attended by all Opposition MPs, including those not from the major political bloc Pakatan Harapan, came as top leaders of the Perikatan Nasional administration faced growing calls to step down.